Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talk 'Moana 2' at world premiere in Hawaii

One of Disney's greatest adventures continues in "Moana 2," which is now playing in theaters everywhere.

In a special episode of "On the Red Carpet," you'll see all the fun at the world premiere in Hawaii and new interviews with the stars of "Moana 2," Aulii Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"It feels like coming home getting to play this character again," Cravalho, who voices Moana told On The Red Carpet. "I feel so grateful to have a film where our heroine is a young woman of Pacific Island descent. We have such Polynesian pride from across all of these islands. And also our story is about wayfinding. When Moana puts her hand up to 'high five the sky,' she's really putting her thumb across the horizon line and measuring the degrees on how far the stars have traveled, so she knows where she's going and how far she still needs to go. This is ancient Polynesian history, and a source of pride for all of us. To see it on the big screen means the world."

Just like the first "Moana" film, "Moana 2" is filled with original songs and Johnson's character, the demigod Maui has a big number in the new movie, "Can I Get A Chee Hoo?" which requires him to sing, rap and shout all in one song.

"It takes talent," Johnson told On The Red Carpet with a big laugh, and he added it was a difficult day in the recording booth.

"I said to them after my third or fourth session, I said, 'is it me or is it the song? It's challenging, right?' And they said, it's like 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" he said.

"But it was so fun to sing and you felt it, you know, at the premiere. And it's one of these anthemic, really motivating songs."

The songs were written by the Grammy-winning duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear who are also interviewed in the new episode of On The Red Carpet along with the "Moana 2" directors and other cast and crew members.

You'll also get a look inside the audio recording booth at Walt Disney Animation and learn to draw one of the characters with a Disney animator.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Moana 2" in the video above.