In anticipation of Ryan Murphy's new series, fans across the U.S. can use their screams to be featured in a "Symphony of Screams"

FX's 'Grotesquerie' needs your screams to create a terrifying symphony of horrors

FX announced in-person scream booths and an immersive dining experience will launch in anticipation of the new Ryan Murphy drama, "Grotesquerie."

FX announced in-person scream booths and an immersive dining experience will launch in anticipation of the new Ryan Murphy drama, "Grotesquerie."

FX announced in-person scream booths and an immersive dining experience will launch in anticipation of the new Ryan Murphy drama, "Grotesquerie."

FX announced in-person scream booths and an immersive dining experience will launch in anticipation of the new Ryan Murphy drama, "Grotesquerie."

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all scream queens! FX's "Grotesquerie" is collecting fans screams to help celebrate the show's premiere.

Conjure your most frightful screams for a chance to be featured in a horrific work of art composed by Grammy Award-winning producer Blake Slatkin. The screams will be collected by in-person scream chambers located in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York starting this Friday the 13th.

We visited the Hollywood location to hear what fans think of the interactive experience.

"If they pick our scream, we'll make it on the show so that's pretty amazing," said Jennifer Morales, a local who's a big fan of the horror genre. "I love American Horror Story so seeing this poster, I'm actually excited to watch this new show."

Participating in person is no longer available, but a nationwide "call-to-scream" has been deployed asking fans across the U.S. to contribute their screaming to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtags #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX.

Fans are also being invited to take part in an immersive dining experience. "The Feast" will be hosted in Los Angeles on September 19th and in New York on September 25th and will feature horrific delights and a curated menu of dark cravings from chef Tim Hollingsworth.

Tickets for this event are available now on Eventbrite.

Where: Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles

Reservations (21+): fx-grotesquerie-feast-la.eventbrite.com

Where: Angel Orensanz Center in New York City

Reservations (21+): fx-grotesquerie-feast-nyc.eventbrite.com

Don't miss Ryan Murphy's 10-episode horror series "Grotesquerie" premiering September 25 at 10PM on FX and streaming next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.