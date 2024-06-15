'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood's fiancé Gary Wayt found days later, police say

The fiance, Gary Wayt, of 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood was reported missing in Swain County after a family celebration on Sunday.

BRYSON CITY, N.C. -- Gary Wayt, the fiancé of "Teen Mom" reality star Amber Portwood has been found several days after he was reported missing, Bryson City Police said.

Wayt was reported missing on Sunday in western North Carolina after Portwood said they attended a family celebration.

He was then spotted several days later on a car tag camera in Oklahoma and in New Mexico, Bryson City Police told ABC affiliate WLOS.

Police said Wayt was also seen on surveillance camera inside a Verizon store in Oklahoma and did not appear to be in distress.

Authorities have not released any details about where Wayt was found.

Police said they considered the case closed.

The show "Teen Mom" documents the challenges of four teens' first years of motherhood.

