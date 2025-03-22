Boxing heavyweight champ George Foreman dies at 76

LOS ANGELES -- George Foreman, the heavyweight boxing great and business entrepreneur, has died at the age of 76.

Foreman's family announced news of his death on Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken," Foreman's family wrote in a post. "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

Foreman was a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist who later became a successful entrepreneur.

Foreman won his first heavyweight title at just 24 with a stunning knockout of the then-undefeated Joe Frazier.

