Giants bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants (52-46, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-41, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-6, 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

Giants -120, Blue Jays -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into the matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three games in a row.

Toronto is 33-16 at home and 56-41 overall. The Blue Jays are 20-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 24-26 in road games and 52-46 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs while slugging .493. Bo Bichette is 14 for 39 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 17 home runs, 73 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .258 for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 10 for 34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.