Giants head into matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (44-37, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

Giants -170, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 17-23 record in home games and a 26-55 record overall. The White Sox are 18-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco is 44-37 overall and 19-20 in road games. The Giants have gone 22-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has a .233 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Mike Tauchman is 9 for 35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 15 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.