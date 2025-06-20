Giants open 3-game series at home against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (39-37, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-33, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

Giants -132, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

San Francisco has a 23-13 record at home and a 42-33 record overall. The Giants have gone 21-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 39-37 record overall and a 17-20 record on the road. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has a .281 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 13 for 31 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 8-2, .205 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.