Giants option P Sean Hjelle to minors, recall P Carson Seymour

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have optioned right-hander Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled right-hander Carson Seymour.

Hjelle was sent down late Thursday night after he allowed four runs on five hits in one inning of San Francisco's 12-5 loss to Miami. The 6-foot-11 reliever is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances this season.

Last Saturday, the Giants said Major League Baseball was looking into allegations of abuse made by Hjelle's wife on social media. Hjelle declined to comment on the allegations but said he and his wife were in the process of finalizing their divorce.

Seymour has never pitched in the majors. He's 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 starts for Sacramento this season. The 26-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Mets out of Kansas State in 2021.