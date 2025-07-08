Giants score 2 in 8th inning to beat Phillies 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Casey Schmitt drove home the go-ahead run on a groundball in the eighth inning, Matt Chapman made a headfirst dive into home moments later for another run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Monday night.

Orion Kerkering (5-4) hit Willy Adames with a pitch to start the Giants' eighth before Chapman's single advanced Adames to third. Wilmer Flores was also plunked to load the bases for Schmitt.

Tyler Rogers (4-2) allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the eighth but worked out of the jam for the win. Camilo Doval finished for his 14th save -- getting J.T. Realmuto to line out on a 95 mph sinker for the first out after a 13-pitch battle before ending it on a 3-6 double play.

San Francisco had also loaded the bases in the second with no outs against lefty Cristopher Sánchez, who then struck out Jung Hoo Lee before an RBI groundout by Luis Matos. That inning, Sánchez issued his first walk in five starts -- ending a career-best stretch without a free pass.

The Phillies tied the score at 1 in the fifth on a wild pitch by San Francisco starter Landen Roupp.

Schmitt returned for the Giants following a 10-game absence after being hit on the left hand by a pitch June 25.

Philadelphia's offense went cold. The Phillies had won three of four and five of seven, scoring 29 runs.

Key moment

With the go-ahead run on first and one out in the fifth, Giants right fielder Matos made a diving catch on Schwarber's sharp line drive.

Bryce Harper was then called out on strikes to end the threat.

Key stat

Adames has a season-best eight-game hitting streak after a two-out double in the fifth for San Francisco.

Up next

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA) pitches against Giants LHP Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68) on Tuesday.

---

