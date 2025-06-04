4-year-old from Mexico receiving 'lifesaving medical treatment' can remain in US: Lawyer

In April, the child's family said the Trump administration revoked their humanitarian parole and work permits and ordered them to self-deport.

LOS ANGELES -- A 4-year-old girl receiving care at Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been granted humanitarian parole by the U.S. government after supporters expressed fears that she would be deported and lose access to "lifesaving medical treatment," her family said Tuesday.

The development comes after the family's lawyers said young "Sofia," who is identified by a pseudonym to protect her privacy, could die "within days" if removed from the United States.

A spokesperson for the law firm representing the child's family said Sofia's mother has received an approval notice for humanitarian parole for one year, ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC confirmed.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not immediately respond to KABC's request for comment.

Sofia, who lives in Bakersfield, suffers from "short bowel syndrome," which prevents her from being able to properly absorb nutrients and fluid from food on her own, according to her lawyers. The condition reportedly stems from a botched surgery she had when she was born in Mexico.

Sofia began receiving treatment for this condition at CHLA when she and her parents crossed the border from Mexico in 2023 on humanitarian parole, the lawyers said.

Sofia's medical care, which consists of her receiving specialized IV treatments for up to 14 hours a day, can only be administered in the U.S., per the equipment manufacturer, her lawyers said.

Last week, the family's lawyers said Sofia's mother, Deysi Vargas, previously received three letters from the Department of Homeland Security saying her humanitarian parole is being terminated.

"It is time for you to leave the United States," one of the letters, dated April 11, stated. The letter went on to say, "If you do not depart the United States immediately, you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States -- unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here."

At a May 28 news conference, Gina Amato Lough, directing attorney at Public Counsel, said: "Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency."

That same day, a senior official for the Department of Homeland Security told KABCthat any reporting that Sofia's mother and her family are actively being deported is "FALSE" and their application for humanitarian parole was "still being considered."

Vargas said the treatment in the U.S. has allowed Sofia to "live her life" with her family, but if she and her daughter are forced to return to Mexico, Sofia "will be at the hospital day and night."

"We cannot let our country turn its back on this child, or on any of our immigrant neighbors who are simply fighting for a better life, " Lough said.

While Sofia's treatments so far have led to improvements in her health, she is "not at the point where she can survive on her own," her lawyers said.