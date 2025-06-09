'GMA' 2025 Summer Concert Series: NKOTB, Dierks Bentley, Gloria Estefan, Laufey, more

NEW YORK -- Manuel Turizo, Good Charlotte, Laufey, Gloria Estefan, Dierks Bentley and Teyana Taylor are among the hitmakers headlining the "GMA" Summer Concert Series!

This year's lineup, brought to you by "GMA" sponsor Massage Envy, will feature some of the biggest names in music -- and will feature talked-about moments, including New Kids on the Block performing the last concert inside the iconic "GMA" Times Square Studio, and BIA and G-Eazy taking to the stage in Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.

Teyana Taylor (left) and Dierks Bentley (right) Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Check out the 2025 lineup below. And be sure to tune into "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. Eastern, and follow "GMA" on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest info and bonus content.

- New Kids On the Block: June 12

- BIA & G-Eazy: July 18

- Manuel Turizo: August 1

- Good Charlotte: August 8

- Laufey: August 15

- Gloria Estefan: August 22

- Dierks Bentley: August 27

- Teyana Taylor: August 29