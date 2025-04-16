Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies meet in play-in tournament

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors missed a chance to clinch an NBA playoff spot in their last regular season game on Sunday but will get another chance when they host a play-in game Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The winner between the Warriors and Grizzlies will be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face the Houston Rockets in the first round, while the loser will still have a chance to make the postseason by facing the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks play-in game for the eighth and final seed.

The Warriors lost on Sunday to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping them into the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors and Grizzlies finished the regular season with the same record but the game is taking place in San Francisco because the Warriors won the season series 3-1 against the Grizzlies.

Golden State has not had any luck in its three previous play-in games, going 0-3 with losses in 2021 to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis, and in 2024 to Sacramento.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

