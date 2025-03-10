Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts and forces evacuations

SAN JUAN ALOTENANGO, Guatemala -- Guatemala's Volcano of Fire is erupting, and authorities have evacuated nearly 300 families while warning that another 30,000 people in the area could be at risk.

The eruption started overnight. There is no immediate report of casualties. The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America. It last erupted in June 2023.

The volcano spewed gas and ash far into the sky Monday, leading authorities to close schools in the vicinity and a key road connecting communities.

The "Volcan de Fuego," or Volcano of Fire, blows a thick cloud of ash seen from Palin, Guatemala, Monday, March 10, 2025. AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Claudinne Ugalde, secretary of the disaster agency, said "some 30,000 people more or less are at risk in these three (jurisdictions) and we are trying to have them evacuate or self-evacuate," she said.

The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.

A 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

Isaac García, 43, a resident of El Porvenir on the slopes of the volcano, had that tragedy in mind when he and his family decided to heed authorities' warnings to evacuate early Monday.

"We were a little worried because a few years ago the volcano became active," García said, referencing the 2018 eruption, as he spoke with a mask to protect against the falling ash. He came to a shelter opened in San Juan Alotenango with his mother, wife and their three children, as well as other relatives.

The volcano is 33 miles (53 km) from Guatemala's capital.

The flow of volcanic material is weak to moderate but expected to increase, Guatemala's disaster agency said early Monday.