Kamala Harris says she is 'ready to debate' Trump in Sept. debate hosted by ABC News

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she's "ready to debate Donald Trump."

She accused him of "backpedaling" away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

"I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage," she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

FOX News Media sent letters to both the Harris and Trump campaign on Wednesday proposing a September debate.

"Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we'd like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump," FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace and FOX News Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker wrote.

Fox proposed to host the debate the following week in Pennsylvania on Sept. 17, but were open to discussing another date, format and location.

Trump has previously said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

The Harris and Trump campaign have not responded to the proposal yet.