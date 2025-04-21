Harvard sues Trump administration over threats to cut funding if demands go unmet

Harvard University is suing President Donald Trump's administration for threatening to withhold federal funding if the school did not comply with its list of demands.

Harvard University President Alan Garber announced the lawsuit in a letter published to the school's website on Monday, saying, "Moments ago, we filed a lawsuit to halt the funding freeze because it is unlawful and beyond the government's authority."

Calling the administration's demands "unprecedented," the statement said, "Doubling down on the letter's sweeping and intrusive demands-which would impose unprecedented and improper control over the University-the government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard's operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard's 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status."

"These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world," it continued.

The lawsuit is the school's latest effort to push back against the administration's threats.

It comes after the administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced a multi-billion-dollar freeze on funding to the university last week, withholding $2.2 billion in multiyear grants and $60 million in multiyear contract value to the institution.

The decision followed Garber's letter on April 14, which said that the school "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights" by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by the Trump administration.

"Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world. We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without improper government intrusion," Garber said in his statement announcing the lawsuit on Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.