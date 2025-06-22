Heliot Ramos drives in four runs as Giants rally to beat Red Sox 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Heliot Ramos doubled home two runs to highlight San Francisco's decisive seventh inning after an earlier two-run single, and the Giants rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 on Sunday.

Casey Schmitt and Mike Yastrzemski each hit solo home runs in the fifth against Red Sox starter Luis Giolito and Willy Adames connected in the eighth.

With Adames and Schmitt each aboard on hits to start the seventh, Tyler Fitzgerald bunted home the tying run to chase reliever Greg Weissert (2-2) and San Francisco went ahead when Red Sox second baseman Romy González missed a routine catch on Yastrzemski's liner off Justin Wilson.

Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the fifth and González homered one out later for the Red Sox, then the Giants cleared the fences twice in the bottom half to tie the game at 4.

Ceddanne Rafaela homered in the sixth for Boston.

After the Red Sox went ahead in the first on a fielding error by Ramos in left field, he delivered with the single in the third.

Thousands of fans from the sellout crowd of 40,350 lined up more than three hours before first pitch to receive a Jung Hoo Lee giveaway jersey.

Giants lefty Robbie Ray struck out seven and walked one over five innings, allowing three earned runs and eight hits. Erik Miller (4-0) pitched the seventh for the win.

Key moment

Boston's Jarren Duran and manager Alex Cora were ejected in the eighth after Duran argued a tag call at second base that had been upheld on replay review. Duran singled to right and was out at second on a throw by Yastrzemski to shortstop Adames.

Duran, visibly shown swearing, was tossed by second base umpire Doug Eddings as the outfielder walked toward the dugout. He then turned around and tried to approach Eddings before being held back. Cora rushed out to argue and also was ejected.

Key stat

The Giants improved to a majors-best 15-2 in home day games. They have hit 44 home runs in afternoon contests this year.

Up next

RHP Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.95 ERA) pitches for Boston in Monday's series opener in Anaheim against the Angels. The Giants have a day off Monday before RHP Justin Verlander (0-4, 4.45) tries again Tuesday for his first victory.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlbbr/]