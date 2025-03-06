House Speaker Johnson's top aide arrested on DUI charge after Trump's speech to Congress, police say

WASHINGTON -- The chief of staff to House Speaker Mike Johnson was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a police vehicle following President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Hayden Haynes was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and later released.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police said Haynes had "backed into a parked vehicle" shortly before midnight. Officers responded to the scene and the driver was arrested, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters, Johnson said he's known Haynes for more than a decade and said he's "trusted and respected, and he has my full faith and confidence to lead."

SEE ALSO | Key takeaways from Trump's speech to Congress

In a statement, Johnson's spokesperson said the speaker was "aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police" and that Haynes has an "esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike."

Haynes is a longtime, trusted aide to Johnson - a Louisiana Republican - and has served as the speaker's chief of staff since Johnson took on the role in 2023.

Haynes didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.