'On The Red Carpet Presents: Elio' goes behind-the-scenes at Pixar to show how film came to life

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Pixar's new out-of-this world adventure, "Elio," opens in theaters on June 20 and On The Red Carpet got a look behind-the-scenes at Pixar Animation Studios to see how the film was brought to life.

In the new episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Elio," you'll get a tour of the famous animation studios in Emeryville, California and see how the incredible proprietary animation software works.

You'll also see all the fun at the film's world premiere in Hollywood and hear from filmmakers and voice actors like Oscar-winning actress Zoe Saldaña, who voices Elio's aunt Olga.

"I really hope that fans are able to go to the movie theater to really just admire and celebrate all the hard work that these animators have put together with 'Elio,'" Saldaña told On The Red Carpet. "It's a compelling story, it's all heart, but it's very fun and it's also very funny."

Yonas Kibreab provides the voice of Elio himself.

ABC7's Sophie Flay is seen with "Elio" star Yonas Kibreab at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, Calif.

"I feel like no matter what age you are, you'll get something out of this movie," Kibreab said. "And I feel with me, for as long as I've been working on it, the main thing that's been speaking to me is just always stay myself and never change who I am."

Highlights from the tour of Pixar include one of the film's animation supervisors demonstrating the computer software used to animate Elio's alien friend Glordon, plus the film set's supervisor showing how the Pixar team uses virtual reality to go inside the fantastical world of their characters.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio is seen with characters from Disney's "Elio."

You'll also see a step-by-step tutorial on drawing Glordon and go inside the voice recording booth with the film's star, Kibreab.

