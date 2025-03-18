ICE agent arrests person at Sonoma County Probation Department, officials say

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A surprise immigration arrest in the lobby of Sonoma County's Probation Department prompted official concern Friday about its potential to damage the trust of the immigrant community.

A person who had just been released from jail and was complying with a court order to report to probation was placed in handcuffs about 2 p.m. Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the probation department's lobby, officials said.

The plain-clothed agent, who didn't identify themselves to staff, left with the individual in a white van with federal license plates, county officials said in a press release.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said the detention could impact the public's perception of county staff "who work hard every day to develop and maintain trust" with their clients and the community.

MORE: Trump is invoking the Alien Enemies Act. Here are answers to key questions about the 1798 law

The county board voted in January to protect the civil rights of the county's undocumented immigrants the way they would for any other member of the community.

About 27,000 Sonoma County residents are undocumented immigrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.

"Immigrants are valued and integral members of our community, our social fabric and our local economy," Hopkins said in January.

The resolution directed county departments and employees to comply with state law that limits government agencies, including law enforcement, from sharing information about an individual's immigration status with ICE, except for those convicted of serious or violent felonies.

MORE: What to know if immigration agents show up at your house or business

Officials said Thursday's incident appeared to comply with state law.

"This detention was unexpected by our staff," Chief Probation Officer Vanessa Fuchs said in the press release. "The agent did not identify himself, though it appears that he had insignia around his neck, and it wasn't immediately clear what was happening at the time."

"We want to make clear that Probation was not involved in coordinating this incident in any way," Fuchs said.

Dozens of Sonoma County organizational members of the Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition condemned the arrest, urgently calling for the County to pass a "Non-Collaboration," or "Sanctuary" ordinance immediately.

"The arrest on Thursday, March 13, during the Probation Department's office hours could have been avoided if the County had instructed all County departments to establish protocols which refuse entry to federal agents without warrants," said Linda Evans, a member of the Immigrant Defense Task Force of the North Bay Organizing Project and co-chair of the Sanctuary Coalition's Advocacy Work Group in a written statement. "General, symbolic statements that the County supports the immigrant community don't mean much to immigrant communities unless you back it up with employee training and implementation plans of an enforceable County Non-Collaboration law."