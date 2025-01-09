Dock workers reach tentative agreement with ports, shippers, averting a potential strike

U.S. longshoremen reached a contract agreement with ports and shippers Wednesday, averting a potential strike that could have damaged the American economy.

The International Longshoremen's Association union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance of ports and shipping companies said they had reached a tentative agreement for a six-year contract, a week ahead of a Jan. 15 deadline.

In a joint statement, the two sides said the agreement protects union jobs and allows ports on the East and Gulf coasts to modernize with new technology, " making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong.''

They said they were not releasing details of the agreement publicly to give union and alliance members a chance to review and approve the document.

The longshoremen staged a three-day strike in October, suspending the walkout after agreeing to a 62% pay increase over six years. But that truce was contingent upon reaching an agreement over automation: The union worried that machines - especially semi-automated cranes - would replace human workers.

The agreement came a day after the two sides resumed negotiations.

A strike would have shut down ports along the East and Gulf coasts and would have begun damaging the economy if it lasted much more than a week, economists said.

"We are pleased to announce that ILA and USMX have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year ILA-USMX Master Contract, subject to ratification, thus averting any work stoppage on January 15, 2025," the two sides said in a joint statement. "This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports - making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong.

"This is a win-win agreement that creates ILA jobs, supports American consumers and businesses, and keeps the American economy the key hub of the global marketplace."