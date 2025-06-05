Israel recovers bodies of 2 American-Israeli hostages from Gaza

The bodies of two hostages have been recovered in Gaza.

JERUSALEM AND LONDON -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday morning that Israeli forces recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages held by Hamas and returned them to Israel.

Judy Weinstein-Hagi, 70, and Gadi Hagi, 72, were a couple from kibbutz Nir Oz close to the Gaza frontier. Both were dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, with Judy also holding Canadian citizenship.

Their bodies were recovered from the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip in a special operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency, also known as the Shin Bet, according to the statement released by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said the couple were killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack and their bodies abducted. The IDF had previously determined they were killed on the day of Hamas' surprise attack by the same terror group, Kitab al-Mujahidin, that abducted and killed Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas and her two young children.

"We will not rest or be silent until we return all of our abductees home -- the living and the dead alike," Netanyahu said.

Fifty-six hostages remain in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed to still be alive, according to figures provided by the prime minister's office. Two Americans -- Itay Chen and Omer Neutra -- are among the 36 hostages believed to be dead.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.