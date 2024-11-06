Job opening: ABC7 News/KGO non-linear editor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time and resources to reporting on the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for a Non-Linear Editor to join our ABC7 News team.

The non-linear editor will prepare and manage video assets for use in multiple newscasts across dayparts.

The ideal candidate will be able to edit and transfer video elements between systems and platforms in an efficient and high-quality manner. This employee will be technically astute in addition to being organized, communicative and collaborative.

Basic Requirements:



Minimum of 1 year of non-linear editing experience

Experience with Adobe Premiere and Adobe Media Encoder

Experience with Dalet Galaxy or similar content management systems

Required Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in Media Studies or Journalism preferred

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $70,000 to $130,000 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10104408 (KGO Non-Linear Editor), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.