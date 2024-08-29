Job opening: KGO - Digital Production Associate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources, and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 in the Bay Area is looking for a proactive, eager-to-learn Digital Production Associate to join our team. This role reports to the News Director and works with all departments to produce and publish content across our Station's many platforms.

Our ideal candidate is:



Passionate about digital media, social media, and television

Enjoys telling stories in creative ways

Familiar with AP Style

Knowledgeable about building reach and engagement on social media platforms

Able to think on their feet and learn new skills quickly

Adept at multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment while also staying focused on priorities

Loves taking on problems and finding creative solutions

Responsibilities:



Assist with the production and publishing of daily news videos and stories

Simple photo and video editing

Help craft copy for ABC7 platforms - including but not limited to our website, apps and social media pages

Identify, pitch, and develop content in collaboration with the KGO news, digital, marketing, and sales teams

Researching and gathering elements for short-term or long-term projects

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of one year experience in a production or newsroom environment

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience with photography and/or videography (DLSR or similar cameras)

Experience with non-linear video editing software (Adobe Premiere, AVID and/or Final Cut Pro, mobile apps)

Familiar with publishing content on web and social media (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X, etc.)

Familiar with digital/social analytics and SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

Internship experience at an ABC Owned Television Station

Required Education:



High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:



Bachelor's degree

The hiring range for this position in California is $57,400 to $77,000 per year based on a 40 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

About Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television's creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2023, Disney Entertainment Television's programming excellence earned 163 Emmy nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children's & family categories.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KGO Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

KGO Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION FOR EMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10098623 (KGO - Digital Production Associate), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.