Five key observations from 2025 Las Vegas Raiders minicamp



HENDERSON, Nev. -- For Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll, the team's offseason program was a learning experience.

Throughout organized team activity practices and mandatory minicamp, Carroll said his staff went to great depths in trying to understand the players and how to help them reach their potential.

"We learned a lot," Carroll said. "The whole purpose here is to figure them out. It's a relationship that we're building [ and ] we need to know who we're teaching and how they operate."

There's only so much the Raiders can do in padless practices. However, on the days that were open to reporters, it was clear that quarterback Geno Smith had already established himself as a strong leader in the locker room.

And first-round pick Ashton Jeantymade significant strides to become the team's featured running back.

"He can't show his full ability right now, but off the field, he's very mature," Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller said. "He brings great energy, and it shows a lot of maturity for his age. I'm so excited to block for him."

Here are five more takeaways from the Raiders' offseason program:

TE Mayer could make a jump in Year 3

Tight end Michael Mayer hasn't lived up to expectations thus far. But with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly calling plays, that could change.

In two seasons, Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, has totaled 460 yards and two touchdowns on 48 catches. The former Notre Dame standout had just 21 catches for 156 yards as he was absent seven weeks last year for personal reasons.

Carroll had a heart-to-heart conversation with Mayer to lay out the expectations he has for Mayer and the rest of the team. He thought Mayer and second-year tight end Brock Bowers made plays on the field, creating optimism for the position group. During the second day of minicamp, Mayer made an impressive touchdown grab off a throw from Smith.

Las Vegas' offense opens up even more if Mayer is productive. It gives the Raiders a chance to play two tight end sets, allowing Mayer to reap the benefits of defenses being focused on Bowers.

"I think Mike's been outstanding," Kelly said. "And I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me. So, maybe we can get to that if we have to."

Is there room to make any more moves?

After the Raiders signed former Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Germaine Pratt, Carroll didn't shy away from the possibility of adding another player between now and training camp.

"You're either competing or you're not. We ain't letting up now," Carroll said. "There's no time to turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it."

The Raiders have $38.06 million in cap space. And if they intend to add more competition, it wouldn't hurt to do so at cornerback. Las Vegas' depth there remains questionable with an unproven group across the board.

Las Vegas had rookie Darien Porter and Eric Stokes as its first-team cornerbacks during the team period of OTAs and minicamp. However, Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, has battled injuries throughout his career.

Even though the Raiders value Porter's physical traits and upside, he started in only seven games at Iowa State. In addition, Porter wasn't asked to play a ton of man coverage with the Cyclones. Iowa State lined up in man coverage on 32.4% of opponents' dropbacks compared to 57.1% in zone.

Jakorian Bennett, who played with the second team along with Decamerion Richardson, flashed his ball skills in 2024. But he is coming off a torn labrum that limited him to 10 games last season.

Maybe Porter is better than expected in Year 1 or the Raiders can unlock Stokes' full potential. But that's a big ask, which is why it makes sense to add another veteran into the room. The Raiders have shown a willingness to improve at cornerback, as a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that former Seahawk Shaquill Griffin visited the team last week.

Meanwhile, veteran cornerbacks like Mike Hilton, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are also looking for new homes.

Concern over Christian Wilkins' recovery?

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was absent for all three days of mandatory minicamp, as he continued to recover from a Jones fracture, which limited him to five games in his first year in Las Vegas.

The last time Wilkins was seen on the field was the first OTA practice that was open to the media in May. But he did not have a helmet, nor did he participate in drills or the 11-on-11 period.

When Carroll was asked last month about Wilkins' rehab, he was cautiously optimistic but admitted the process has been "long and challenging."

Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal, with $84.75 million guaranteed, last offseason with Las Vegas after five seasons in Miami. His availability will be a major boost for the defense, especially with edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Kooncereturning from injury. However, his status for training camp is pretty much up in the air.

For now, the Raiders have others they can turn to. Adam Butler and Leki Fotu were Las Vegas' first-team defensive tackles during the team period. They also drafted JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway in April.

"It's always been 'next man up' mentality," Butler said. "I pray that he heals whatever he's battling. I pray that he gets through it; he's a tough guy. He's a great player."

Raiders' new-look safety duo

The Raiders have an intriguing set of safeties in Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Both players are long and versatile.

Chinn was among the top players from OTAs and minicamp. He had a nose for the ball, picking off Smith during the first open practice of OTAs. At minicamp, Chinn broke up a touchdown pass to Bowers.

During Chinn's time with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, he was known for playing multiple roles on defense. That will continue in Las Vegas. There were times when the Raiders would use three-safety lineups, with Chinn in the slot whileLonnie Johnson Jr.and Pola-Mao were on the back end.

Chinn could spend quite a bit of time in the slot, since Las Vegas lacks depth at nickel cornerback.

Pola-Mao, who signed a two-year contract extension in February, is hoping to build off a career season in 2024. He stepped up as a starter following Marcus Epps' season-ending injury and recorded career bests in total tackles (89) and passes defended (5).

With more to prove, Pola-Mao wants to make strides in his man coverage going into his fourth season in Las Vegas.

"A lot of times my eyes were in the wrong places last year, so that kind of got me in trouble," he said. "I think that's where it starts."

Offensive line optimism

With Smith under center and skill players like Bowers, Jeanty and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers by his side, Las Vegas could be problematic for opposing defenses this fall.

Ultimately, the group's success will come down to the offensive line, which was inconsistent last season. Las Vegas gave up the seventh-most sacks (50) in 2024, but Carroll is hopeful that the unit can turn it around.

The Raiders had Miller and DJ Glaze in the tackle spot, Jackson Powers-Johnson at center andAlex Cappa at right guard, while Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith alternated at left guard.

Even though it's hard to judge offensive linemen without the pads on, Carroll said the group did a solid job at working on technique and communication.

" [ Offensive line coach Brennan Carroll ] has done a nice job of getting all these guys to look uniformed," Carroll said. "Their hand placement is really good. Communication seems to be sharp."

Carroll was impressed with Glaze, who started in 14 games at right tackle as a rookie. He said Glaze has shown the ability to make a jump in Year 2.

Powers-Johnson said a full offseason at center has been beneficial for his growth.

"I never really had a real offseason at center," he said. "I was always playing five or six different positions, so being able to hone in on one has been awesome. So, I think I'm going to make a great jump."

Last year, the Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. And the offensive line, which finished 22nd in run block win rate (71%), didn't provide much support.

The presence of Jeanty should help. But the offensive line has taken pride in improving in run blocking so that they have better success on the ground this time around.

"There's a lot put on us," Powers-Johnson said. "You got to run the ball to be able to win the game, and that's been impressed on us every single day."