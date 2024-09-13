Job opening: Anchor/Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time and resources to reporting on the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC-owned station covering the San Francisco Bay Area, seeks a full-time, experienced anchor for our weekday morning, linear, and streaming newscasts. We are looking for a personable and versatile communicator with exceptional anchoring, reporting, and writing skills for all ABC7 News platforms. The ideal candidate has a passion for news and excels at breaking news coverage on the desk and in the field. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing great contacts and sources and telling impactful stories.

We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback. You will be expected to represent KGO-TV at community events, promotional events, and speaking engagements.

This position is covered under SAG-AFTRA - KGO-TV Newspersons Agreement.

What you will do:



Craft daily live reports and taped segments

Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when producing segments

Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day

Write clear and compelling copy

Execute last-minute changes in high-pressure situations

Turn visually creative, memorable stories when given the opportunity to report in the field or on long-form projects.

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of three years experience at a local news station as a reporter/Anchor

Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change

Required Education:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

The hiring range for this SAG-AFTRA role in San Francisco, CA is $89,180.00 - $190,000.00 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning/overnight shifts. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10100852 (KGO Anchor/Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.