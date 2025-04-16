DOJ to appeal ruling ordering return of Abrego Garcia from El Salvador

The Department of Justice filed notice Wednesday that it will appeal the order from a federal judge requiring the government to take all available steps to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after he was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The notice comes a day after U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered government officials to testify under oath because, she said, they had "done nothing to aid in Abrego Garcia's release from custody and return to the United States," despite the Supreme Court directing the Trump administration to "'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador."

Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration alleges is a member of the criminal gang MS-13, is entering his second month in an El Salvador mega-prison after he was deported there on March 15 despite being issued a 2019 court order barring his deportation to his home country due to the fear of persecution.

His wife has denied he is a member of MS-13.

Per Judge Xinis' orders, the Trump administration on Wednesday submitted its daily status update on Abrego Garcia, saying that were "no further updates."

"Given the government's prior clear and unequivocal notice to the Court regarding how the government will facilitate Abrego Garcia's return within the contours of existing law and regulation, there are no further updates," Joseph Mazzarra, the Acting General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, said in the update.

