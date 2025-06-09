Trump says would be 'great thing' if Homan arrests Newsom: 'I would do it'

President Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests Gov. Gavin Newsom.

President Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests Gov. Gavin Newsom.

President Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests Gov. Gavin Newsom.

President Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests Gov. Gavin Newsom.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday he thinks it would be a "great thing" if border czar Tom Homan arrests Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," Trump said as he arrived at the White House from Camp David. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing."

Newsom responded on social media, writing, "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation -- this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Trump called the protesters "professional agitators" and "insurrectionists, bad people."

"They should be in jail," Trump said at the White House.

Ahead of his arrival at the White House, Trump on social media stood by his decision to send the National Guard to Los Angeles. He also argued that Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass were not grateful enough for his assistance, despite both officials stating that Trump's move escalated the violence.

Trump wrote, "The very incompetent 'Governor,' Gavin Newscum, and 'Mayor,' Karen Bass, should be saying, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.'"