Laken Riley murder suspect seen with multiple scratches day after killing: Officers

ATHENS, Ga. -- Police questioned the man accused of killing Laken Riley about multiple scratches on his arms a day after the 22-year-old nursing student was found murdered on the University of Georgia's campus, body camera footage played Monday during the suspect's bench trial showed.

Police spoke to the defendant, Jose Ibarra, who is an undocumented migrant, at his apartment in Athens on Feb. 23, while investigating Riley's death. The Augusta University student was found beaten in a wooded area on the Athens campus on Feb. 22 after she didn't return from a run, authorities said. Her brutal death became a rallying cry for immigration reform from many conservatives, including President-elect Donald Trump.

Special prosecutor Sheila Ross said last week that Ibarra was "hunting" for women on the campus and encountered Riley while she was on her run. Ross said the evidence shows an extended struggle ensued and Riley "fought for her life" before dying due to blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Ibarra's DNA was found under Riley's fingernails, according to Ross.

Jose Ibarra looks down as he listens through an interpreter during his trial at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool

Officers questioned Ibarra in connection with the murder after a suspicious jacket was found in a dumpster near his apartment, Ross said. Ring camera footage captured a man discarding the jacket, which had Riley's hair on it, in the dumpster at 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 22, about 16 minutes after she died, Ross said.

University of Georgia Police Sgt. Joshua Epps testified Monday that he noticed a scratch on Ibarra's right bicep while questioning him at his apartment.

"On his left arm, he had a forearm scratch that was very similar, which in my mind, looked like fingernail scratches to me," Epps said.

Epps said he also observed a fresh "puncture" on Ibarra's left wrist.

Prosecutors entered into evidence on Monday photos of Ibarra's scratches on his arms and bruising on his palm.

Body camera footage of the officers' questioning Ibarra was also played in court.

When asked about what happened to his right bicep, Ibarra told officers that he had a scratch but "didn't exactly explain from where or how," University of Georgia officer Rafael Sayan, who was called to translate during the questioning, testified on Monday.

When asked what happened to his left wrist, Ibarra first said he didn't have anything there, then said, "It's just a scratch," according to Sayan.

When asked why his knuckle was red, Ibarra said it was because of the cold, Sayan said.

Ibarra was detained following the questioning, Epps said. He was arrested that day on murder charges in connection with Riley's death.

During testimony on Monday, one of Ibarra's roommates identified Ibarra as the man discarding the jacket in the dumpster, based on his cap and loafers.

Ibarra, 26, has pleaded not guilty to malice murder and felony murder.

Police have said they believe Ibarra -- a migrant from Venezuela who officials said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 -- did not know Riley and that this was a "crime of opportunity."

Additional charges in the 10-count indictment include aggravated battery, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and tampering with evidence. The latter charge alleged that he "knowingly concealed" evidence -- including the jacket found in the dumpster -- involving the offense of malice murder.

Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial. The case is being presented in the Athens-Clarke County courtroom to Judge H. Patrick Haggard, who will render a verdic