Langeliers and Butler lead Athletics past Rays

TAMPA, Fla. -- - Shea Langeliers smashed a three-run homer in his first plate appearance since coming off the injured list, and Lawrence Butler broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple that lifted the Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Monday night.

The Athletics made two key defensive plays in the bottom of the eighth to keep it tied at 4.

The Rays had runners on first and second with no outs when Junior Caminero hit a hard grounder to third, but Max Muncy stepped on the bag and threw to first for a double play. Josh Lowe then singled to left field but Colby Thomas threw a dart to home plate to get Brandon Lowe.

Butler sent a shot to the wall in left-center field to score runners from second and third on his second triple of the season.

Sean Newcomb (2-4) got the final out in the eighth, and Mason Miller worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 16th save.

Brent Rooker had an RBI single for the Athletics, who had lost six of eight.

The Rays, coming off a defeat at Baltimore, had won five straight and 10 of their last 11 following a loss.

Pete Fairbanks (3-2) allowed three hits and two runs in the ninth.

Key moment

The first hit for the Rays came in the fourth on Caminero's two-run homer - his 21st of the season - over the center-field wall. Jonathan Aranda and Jose Caballero added RBI singles to tie it at 4.

Key stat

The Athletics, who allowed four home runs Sunday, have given up 125 longballs this season, the second-most in team history before the All-Star break.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.30 ERA) starts Tuesday against his former team. RHP Shane Baz (8-3, 4.37) goes for the Rays.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlbbr/]