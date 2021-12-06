Leap into the wild new world of artificial intelligence this summer at the Exploratorium!

Explore, question, and play this summer at Adventures in AI at the Exploratorium. Enter for your chance to win a Family Explorers Membership and a $50 museum store gift certificate! Five winners will also receive a pair of Daytime tickets.
Play with artificial intelligence, explore how it works, and debate its future. Interact with surprising art, make music with AI, and more.
For a chance to win, enter daily Monday, 6/16/25 through Sunday, 6/29/25 by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. One (1) grand prize winner will receive a Family Explorers Membership and a $50 museum store gift certificate! Five (5) winners will also receive a pair of Daytime tickets.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/29/25. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+, living within the viewing area/DMA of KGO-TV (San Francisco). See Official Rules at www.abc7news.com for full details incl. eligibility & restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by KGO Television, Inc.
Follow the Exploratorium on social for the latest updates:
Facebook - @exploratorium
X - @exploratorium
Instagram - @exploratorium
YouTube - @Exploratorium
TikTok - @Exploratorium