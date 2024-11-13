The man in possession of the bone fragments is not currently facing any charges.

At least 10 skulls, one linked to a missing person, found in New Mexico

JAL, New Mexico -- Law enforcement officials in Jal, New Mexico, are investigating the discovery of multiple human skulls, including one that authorities have connected to a woman's disappearance in 2019.

The Lea County Sheriff's Office said that a resident on Nov. 5 reported having an "unsettling encounter" while giving someone a ride.

The resident said that their passenger, who had two bags with him, "made alarming statements and discarded objects from the vehicle, some of which appeared to be human bones."

A search of the area turned up bone fragments, officials said, which a pathologist confirmed were human in origin.

Searches of a home where the man had been staying turned up additional bone fragments, including "evidence of 10-20 human skulls," according to the sheriff's office.

The remains are now being analyzed for potential identification.

The sheriff's office said the case is "closely tied" to the 2019 disappearance of a woman named Angela McManes.

Angela McManes is seen in this undated police handout. Lea County Sheriff's Office

Her last known residence was near the man's address, where many of the skull bone fragments were discovered.

"Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes, as well as other possible victims," the sheriff's office said.

The man is not currently facing any charges, according to New Mexico ABC affiliate KOAT.

Law enforcement officials are working to determine the origin of the bones, which the man reportedly said he bought online.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to contact law enforcement.