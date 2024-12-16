Lionel Messi scores a goal with Disney! "Messi and the Giants" is coming soon to Disney Channel!

Lionel Messi is getting his own animated series, "Messi and the Giants"! Following a young boy from Argentina who is then transported into a fantastical alternate universe.

LOS ANGELES -- Lionel Messi just scored a major goal with Disney! The international soccer sensation is headed to Disney with his very own sci-fi animated series, "Messi and the Giants". This series follows 12-year-old Leo, a boy from Argentina who is transported into a fantastical alternate universe.

Each 22-minute episode will take children on an action packed coming-of-age journey following Leo who is taken from his hometown to Iko, a world left to the mercy of the Giants who rule the 10 realms. Leo, a leader from another world, is ready to lead the fight against the villains who are keeping the 10 realms under their control.

"I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work," said Lionel Messi. "I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids."

"Messi and the Giants" isn't just a soccer show though, we watch what Leo needs to do to achieve his destiny, learn how to be a part of a team and finding the needed strength when you think you don't have it. Leo is learning what it takes to be a hero before actually becoming the hero.

"Messi and the Giants" will premiere on Disney Channel, followed by Disney Channel On Demand and globally on Disney+. The official premiere date has not been announced.

