Man dies after RV catches fire in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A Santa Rosa man died after his RV caught fire on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police and fire personnel arrived in the area of Ridgway and Cleveland avenues at about 11:41 a.m. on a report of an RV on fire.

A man was rescued from the burning vehicle and medical first responders attempted to save his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The Santa Rosa Police Department's Violent Crime Investigations Team responded and took over the investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected in the death, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.