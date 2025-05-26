Man suffering life-threatening injuries after being wounded in apparent stabbing in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being injured in an apparent stabbing in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, police said.

SFPD says the victim was found at around 4:35 p.m. with stab wounds on Bayshore and Cortland streets.

There are reports that the victim was on a Muni bus, sitting on a wheelchair. Police did not confirm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

SFPD says officers detained a possible suspect near the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Reporter Suzanne Phan will have more on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.