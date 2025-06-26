Marc-Edouard Vlasic's time with Sharks ending after 19 seasons

The San Jose Sharks placed longtime defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

Vlasic, 38, has been a staple in the Bay Area for 19 seasons, playing all 1,465 games of his NHL career for the Sharks since debuting in 2006.

Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Nicklas Lidstrom are the only defensemen who have played more NHL games with one team than Vlasic, counting the regular season and playoffs.

Vlasic set an NHL record for most career blocked shots earlier this season and ends his time in San Jose with 2,184 in total.

Vlasic was a significant part of the Sharks' core during the contending days when they reached the playoffs in 13 of 14 years and went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years," general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness."

A native of Montreal, Vlasic was a key part of Canada's gold-medal run at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He missed much of last season because of injuries but skated in 27 games and had three points.

Vlasic was set to count $7 million against the salary cap in 2025-26. Buying him out saves San Jose $2.3 million, while counting $1.2 million extra in '26-27.

"He brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level," Grier said. "He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history but one of the best players. We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.