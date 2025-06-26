Marlins try to keep win streak going against the Giants

Miami Marlins (33-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-36, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (2-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

Giants -231, Marlins +189; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 44-36 record overall and a 25-16 record at home. The Giants are 10th in the NL with 78 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Miami has a 16-21 record in road games and a 33-45 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 16 home runs while slugging .485. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .253 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 39 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.