Memorial Day weekend brings warning from SFFD: 'Don't swim at Ocean Beach'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area beaches could be crowded this Memorial Day weekend with families looking to relax. First responders are asking everyone to be safe around the water, especially at San Francisco's most dangerous beach.

"It's cold but when you're having fun, it doesn't matter," said Michelle Mayes.

Michelle Mayes from Richmond brought her family to San Francisco's very chilly Ocean Beach for a little rest and relaxation.

"Just going to chill out when we get tired, we'll go home - that's it," Mayes added.

Michelle's mom, Kelly was keeping an eye on her grandkids near the water.

"They're not going too far out, we're trying to stay close," said Kelly Mayes.

The San Francisco Fire Department wants everyone to be safe this holiday.

"With this long holiday weekend, people want to enjoy their family, enjoy the weather, enjoy the beach," said SFFD Lieutenant Mariano Elias.

Elias adds, Ocean Beach comes with a sober warning to swimmers.

"When in doubt, don't go out," he said.

Elias says in the past two weeks, a man died at Ocean Beach trying to save his dog in the surf, the dog survived. In a separate incident, two swimmers had to be rescued.

"There's rip currents here and rip currents are dangerous if you don't know how to get out of them, really we want people to stay out of the water," Elias added.

In the North Bay, Lifeguards are back on duty this weekend and through the summer along parts of the Russian River. In spots without lifeguards like Steelhead Beach, free loaner life jackets are available.

"What they can do is grab from rack here and borrow a life jacket for the day, we ask you to return it in one of these boxes," said Greg Desmond, aquatics director for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

There were 11 drownings in Sonoma County in 2023, and 15 in 2024.

Preventing drownings is the goal of every lifeguard and first responder, especially on a holiday weekend.

"Water is fun and it can also be dangerous," said Desmond.