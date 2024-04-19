Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to San Jose!

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards ® - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award ® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award ® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award ® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award ® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Recommended for ages 12+. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, enter daily Wednesday, 5/14/25 through Wednesday, 5/28/25 by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. Tickets are for the show on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, plus 1 complimentary room night at Signia by Hilton San Jose (check-in July 8, 2025 and check-out July 9, 2025) with complimentary dinner at AJI Bar & Robata and breakfast at The Fountain Restaurant on-site. *See terms and conditions below.

*Terms & Conditions: Hotel accommodations are for one (1) standard room, including room tax, for one (1) night. Dining credit is valid only at AJI Bar and Robata or Fountain Restaurant and can only be used during the booked reservation. Dining credit will be applied to the restaurant bill(s) up to a total of $300 USD. The prize is not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitutions allowed. Gratuities, overnight parking and incidentals are not included.

Official Rules

Terms of Use

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 5/28/25. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+, living within the viewing area/DMA of KGO-TV (San Francisco). Prize includes two tickets to the show on 7/8/25. See Official Rules at www.abc7news.com for full details incl. eligibility & restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by KGO Television, Inc.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical plays July 8-13, 2025. For more information about the theater, visit Broadway San Jose.

