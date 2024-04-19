NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience is coming to San Jose!

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience is a live concert that brings the beloved anime to life on a grand scale. This two-hour event features a film montage of iconic scenes from over 220 episodes, synchronized to a live orchestra performing Toshio Masuda's original score. With Masuda's dynamic soundtrack, blending rock, pop, and traditional Japanese instruments like the Shakuhachi and Shamisen, the live music elevates each scene's impact, immersing the audience in Naruto's story.

Whether you're a devoted fan or new to the series, NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience offers an exclusive, unforgettable way to celebrate Naruto's epic journey and music in a truly one-of-a-kind setting.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, enter daily Monday, 3/24/25 through Sunday, 4/6/25 by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. Tickets are for the show on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience plays April 18, 2025. For more information about the theater, visit Broadway San Jose.

