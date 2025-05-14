Warriors clear Curry for light on-court work; pre-Game 6 evaluation is next if series continues

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stephen Curry has been cleared for shooting drills and light on-court workouts despite a strained left hamstring, giving him a chance to play for the Golden State Warriors if they force a Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors reevaluated Curry on Wednesday -- they will play a must-win Game 5 without him -- and announced he was "making good progress" in his recovery from the injury suffered in the opener of the second-round series.

If the Warriors beat the Timberwolves, Curry will be reevaluated Saturday, ahead of Game 6 in San Francisco on Sunday. There is a three-day break between Games 5 and 6, affording Curry extra time to heal.

Curry traveled with the team to Minneapolis, but he already had been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game when the official injury report was released Tuesday.

Curry's first career hamstring strain, one of several injuries that have waylaid star players during these NBA playoffs, has made it predictably harder for the Warriors to space their offense and generate scoring. They are averaging 17 turnovers per game in the series and shooting 36% from 3-point range.

Starting guard Brandin Podziemskihas shot 9-for-40 from the field over the first four games, including 3-for-17 from beyond the arc. He has just 30 points in the series.