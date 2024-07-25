Harris pushes cease-fire after Netanyahu meets with her, Biden separately

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to discuss the U.S.-Israeli relationship amid tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and a changing political landscape in the United States.

"Welcome back, Mr. Prime Minister. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in brief remarks shortly before cameras left the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris -- who is seeking to succeed Biden -- met with Netanyahu later in the day and took the lead in addressing the public about their discussions.

Vice President Kamala Harris -- who is seeking to succeed Biden -- met with Netanyahu later in the day and took the lead in addressing the public about their discussions.

She has been more outspoken than Biden about killed Palestinian civilians and called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid in, and later stressed the importance for Israel to avoid more civilian casualties in Gaza.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent," Harris said following her meeting.

The meetings came just hours after Biden, in an Oval Office address, told Americans that getting peace in Gaza -- ending the fighting between Israel and Hamas and freeing hostages -- is one of his top goals in his remaining six months in office. Netanyahu so far has resisted Biden's efforts, rejecting his calls for a cease-fire.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, poses for a photo with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Netanyahu brought up their long relationship and other Israeli leaders Biden has known throughout his career.

"From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel. And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us," Netanyahu said.

Biden reflected on that first meeting, joking, "I was only 12 then."

Other U.S. officials attending included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the president was going to press Netanyahu to help "close the gaps" with the peace deal that would return the Israeli hostages.

RELATED: Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel

"We are closer now than we have ever been before," he said.

The meeting between Netanyahu and the president lasted for about an hour and a half, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

It was the first time the leaders have come face-to-face since Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris' run.

Both leaders met with American families of Israeli hostages, according to the White House.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, one of the family members, told reporters following their meeting that they felt "more optimistic than we have since the first round of the releases in late November, early December."

"We got absolute commitment from the Biden administration and from Prime Minister Netanyahu that they understand the urgency of this moment now, to waste no time, and to complete this deal as it currently stands," he said.

RELATED: Fact-checking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress

The families also brushed off concerns that Biden not seeking a second term could hurt the chances of a deal coming together, arguing it could actually help.

"I actually think it allows the president to be laser-focused on the things that are true priorities to him, and saving human beings, cherished human beings," Rachel Goldberg, the mother of hostage Hersch Goldberg-Polin, said.

Kirby would not comment on why Harris was meeting with Netanyahu later but noted that she had campaign events while Biden met with the prime minister.

Harris and Netanyahu shook hands before U.S. and Israeli flags around 5:10 p.m. in her ceremonial office.

Only Harris spoke to reporters following the meetings and reiterated that Israel has the right to defend itself but added, "how it does so matters."

"I have met with the families of these American hostages multiple times now, and I've told them each time they are not alone, and I stand with them. And President Biden and I are working every day to bring them home," she said.

Harris said that she talked to Netanyahu about her "serious concern" about the collateral damage and suffering of Gazan civilians.

"With over 2 million people facing high levels of food insecurity, and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity. What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating; the images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time," she said.

RELATED: Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel

Harris addressed the groups who have been calling for a cease-fire and peace in the Middle East, and pushed for a two-state solution saying "I see you, I hear you."

"Let us all condemn terrorism and violence. Let us all do what we can to prevent the suffering of innocent civilians. And let us condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate of any kind. And let us work to unite our country," she said.

The White House meeting comes a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress, which Harris did not attend, holding a previously scheduled campaign event instead.

The prime minister has praised Biden for "half century of friendship to Israel" and U.S. support following the Oct. 7 attacks.

"He rightly called Hamas 'sheer evil.' He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour -- a visit that will never be forgotten," Netanyahu said in his speech to lawmakers on Wednesday.

The prime minister did not mention Harris. But he did laud former President Donald

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister has called on the U.S. to provide bipartisan support for Israel during the conflict and urged leaders to, "Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster."

"Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas' military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less."

In May, Biden paused a shipment to Israel of unguided bombs citing concerns that they could be used on civilians.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel's missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.