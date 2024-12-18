Bob Lee murder: SF district attorney calls out Elon Musk, others following Nima Momeni conviction

In the wake of Nima Momeni's murder verdict, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins calls out Elon Musk, others who bashed the city.

In the wake of Nima Momeni's murder verdict, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins calls out Elon Musk, others who bashed the city.

In the wake of Nima Momeni's murder verdict, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins calls out Elon Musk, others who bashed the city.

In the wake of Nima Momeni's murder verdict, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins calls out Elon Musk, others who bashed the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins triumphant Tuesday after Nima Momeni was found guilty of the murder of Bob Lee.

Jenkins taking time to thank her team, but also to call out some of the high-profile people who used the crime to bash San Francisco.

GUILTY: Nima Momeni convicted of 2nd degree murder in death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

The DA specifically mentioned tech billionaire Elon Musk who tweeted about the attack to his millions of followers in 2023.

He speculated it was a random attack by a repeat offender.

"We knew it was something different. And I think today proved once again that we are a city committed to accountability. We are a city committed to public safety," Jenkins said.

Musk wasn't the only one posting about the incident.

Many in the tech world jumped on the attack, using it as an example of how they believed San Francisco was a city full of crime and lawlessness.

"And now you have to overcome that. So every time something happens that's a high-profile event like this murder, there tends to be a piling on effect," said Jim Wunderman.

WATCH: DA Jenkins reacts to Nima Momeni's guilty verdict in Bob Lee killing

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins thanked the jury and commended the prosecutors after the second degree murder verdict for Nima Momeni.

Wunderman is the president of the Bay Area Council.

He says Lee's murder was another blow to a city already struggling after the pandemic, even if the numbers didn't back that up.

Data from the FBI and local police departments shows that SF has one of the lowest homicide rates of any major city in the country.

A trend that's been happening for years.

While the justice system is, of course, designed to be fair, people like San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says high-profile trials like these add an extra layer of pressure on everyone involved.

Something Wagstaffe says San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins surely felt.

TIMELINE: Events leading up to fatal SF stabbing of Bob Lee shown in court documents

"Of course she wants justice. That's her number one goal. But she realizes that people will judge her city, her county a lot by outcomes and what occurs," Wagstaffe said.

With the trial now over, city officials hope San Francisco will be able to move on.

Helping to recover its reputation as one of the world's great cities.

"I believe that that story's going to get through and people will start coming back. And when they do, then they tell their friends and their neighbors to come. I think San Francisco's going to recover quite nicely," said Wunderman.

Momeni is set to be sentenced in the coming weeks.