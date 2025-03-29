North Bay veterans protest cuts to VA services by Trump administration: 'The fear is real'

Veterans were holding signs, rallying support outside the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Veterans were holding signs, rallying support outside the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Veterans were holding signs, rallying support outside the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Veterans were holding signs, rallying support outside the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa on Friday.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, veterans are speaking out and fighting back against proposed cuts by the Trump administration, which they say is putting their VA health care benefits at risk.

Veterans were holding signs, rallying support outside the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa on Friday.

"I feel like the first and foremost thing is bringing veterans together that are scared right now," said U.S. Army Veteran Katie Weber-Linhart.

Linhart served active duty in the Army and now relies on the VA for services and vital medical care, but she's scared cuts and employee layoffs proposed by the Trump administration could put her physical and mental health at risk.

RELATED: Democrats introduce bill forcing Trump administration to rehire fired veterans

"For people who are already suffering from PTSD, the fear is real," Linhart said

The VA is planning a reorganization that includes cutting about 80,000 workers from the agency that is providing health care to millions of veterans. The layoffs are a part of a cost-saving move by the Department of Government Efficiency.

"I already heard a story of a man fired as a social worker, now how much more of a critical need for social workers to help get homeless vets off the streets," said former VA physician Ginger Schecter.

"Our VA Cares is being cut, VA support is being cut -- it's unbelievable to us. It's totally against everything we fought for in this country," said Army veteran Samuel.

RELATED: Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo

"We regret anyone who loses their job -- and it's extraordinarily difficult for me, especially as a VA leader and your secretary -- to make these types of decisions. But the federal government does not exist to employ people. It exists to serve people," said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

Senator Jerry Moran, chair of the Senate Veteran's Affairs Committee, slammed the move, saying recently, "The VA is in need of reform but current efforts to downsize the department and increase efficiency must be done in a more responsible manner."

In the meantime, vets in Santa Rosa and their allies say they will rally every week to preserve the vital services they earned.