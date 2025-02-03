Ontario premier says he's 'ripping up' $100M contract with Musk's Starlink in response to US tariffs

TORONTO -- The leader of Canada's most populous province of Ontario said Monday he's ripping up a contract with Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said he is also banning American companies from provincial contracts, signed a $100-million Canadian (US$68 million) with Musk's company in November to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.

"We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ford said in a post on X.

Ford said U.S.-based businesses will lose out on "tens of billions of dollars" in new revenues as a result of Ontario's response. "They only have President Trump to blame," he said.

Ontario and other provinces already planned to remove American liquor brands from government store shelves. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers every year, Ford pointed.

"Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it," said Ford, who called an election for his province last week.

Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump.

Trump responded Sunday, criticizing Canada's trade surplus with the United States and contending that without that surplus, "Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!"