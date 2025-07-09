Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, 'Fantastic Four' cast greet fan frenzy during Berlin press tour stop

After a Paris debut, the "Fantastic Four" cast keeps the momentum going with a fan-packed Berlin tour stop

LOS ANGELES -- The world is rolling out the red carpet for Marvel's first family.

After their press tour debut in Paris, the "Fantastic Four: First Steps" cast touched down in Berlin with open arms and a fan frenzy.

Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach gathered to meet their fans and were pleasantly surprised by the size of the turnout.

"They told us it was going to be a cocktail event," Pascal said, clearly taken aback by the grand red-carpet affair.

The global press tour started in Paris, where the cast took part in a panel and posed for photos inside the futuristic Espace Niemeyer Building, a perfect match for the film's retro futurist design.

It's been almost a year since the cast first came together publicly at San Diego Comic-Con, and the close bond they've formed shows.

"Around a year ago today, we began rehearsals and then went straight into filming right after Comic-Con," Kirby said. "We've spent a year together, and now we're like best friends. It's amazing. We're blessed."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach added, "I love these guys dearly. Spending this time promoting something we worked so hard on for so many months has been incredible. It's a day I've looked forward to for a long time."

"It's not just one of us," Quinn said. "We all get along so well. I love my family here. I feel very lucky."

As the tour rolls on, there's not much longer to wait.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" premieres in theaters July 24.

