Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby dazzle at every stop on the 'Fantastic Four' press tour

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby serve high fashion at every stop on the global 'Fantastic Four' press tour.

LOS ANGELES -- The world is rolling out the red carpet for Marvel's first family and they're showing up in style!

After their press tour debut in Paris, the "Fantastic Four: First Steps" cast touched down in Berlin with open arms and a fan frenzy.

Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach gathered to meet their fans and were pleasantly surprised by the size of the turnout.

"They told us it was going to be a cocktail event," Pascal said, clearly taken aback by the grand red-carpet affair.

On The Red Carpet fashion correspondent and supermodel Roshumba Williams delivered a sharp style breakdown of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's standout looks from their press tour, spotlighting every bold choice they've made.

The global press tour started in Paris, where the cast took part in a panel and posed for photos inside the futuristic Espace Niemeyer Building, a perfect match for the film's retro futurist design.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach bring star power to the "Fantastic Four" press tour in Berlin.

It's been almost a year since the cast first came together publicly at San Diego Comic-Con, and the close bond they've formed shows.

"Around a year ago today, we began rehearsals and then went straight into filming right after Comic-Con," Kirby said. "We've spent a year together, and now we're like best friends. It's amazing. We're blessed."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach added, "I love these guys dearly. Spending this time promoting something we worked so hard on for so many months has been incredible. It's a day I've looked forward to for a long time."

"It's not just one of us," Quinn said. "We all get along so well. I love my family here. I feel very lucky."

The team then stopped in London, where they filmed most of the film.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn were back in London, where they filmed "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," for the movie's premiere. It's in theaters July 24.

"It's like an enormous English embrace," said Pascal as he commented on the fans and frenzy surrounding the event.

"I grew up in this city. I used to and watch films at the BFI (where the premiere event was held), so it's very meaningful bringing the film here,' said Quinn.

The gang also made a stop in Sydney and were greeted by roaring fans!

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach bring star power to the "Fantastic Four" press tour in Sydney.

As the tour rolls on, there's not much longer to wait.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" premieres in theaters July 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.