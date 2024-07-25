Investigation underway after pill press, illegal drugs seized from North Bay home, police say

Narcotics investigators seized a pill press from a Santa Rosa home. It is a sophisticated tool that could be used to make 200 pills in a minute.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, narcotics investigators are looking into an unusual discovery that they say may be tied to large quantities of illegal drugs.

They seized a pill press, a sophisticated tool that could be used to make 200 pills in a minute.

Neighbors showed us pictures of law enforcement officers, armed with guns, seconds before they executed a search warrant.

"Yesterday, I got a phone call from my husband saying the FBI agents were here," said Rene Pfeiffer, who lives in the area.

Inside a Santa Rosa home police, say they found the pill press. In this case, authorities say a pink powdery residue was all over the device and there were still pills inside of it. Police confirmed the presence of MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly.

"Yeah, that's very concerning. I got children that live here, and I don't need drugs in my neighborhood," Pfeiffer said.

Neighbors are very angered that this pill press, which was later put in the back of a pickup truck by authorities, was even in the home. It was at a location in sight of J.X. Wilson Elementary School in Santa Rosa.

"Hoping they are going to catch him and that he is going to go to jail. The fact that he is doing drugs in here, and I didn't know that that makes me nervous. How do I know something is not going to blow up his house?" said one neighbor.

At last check, no arrests have been made. Neighbors say after the narcotics team left, the man who lives in this house actually showed back up.

But that was only for a short time according to those in the area. Police haven't said if they are actively looking for him but neighbors were told to report his whereabouts if he's spotted.

Neighbors say they are well aware of the person living here.

"Creepy. Just put off a bad vibe," said Pfeiffer.

Authorities say they started an investigation into a person distributing large quantities of MDMA and other counterfeit pills to Santa Rosa and surrounding communities.