Pope Francis' condition stabilizes following Monday's acute respiratory failure, Vatican sources say

ROME -- Pope Francis' condition appeared on Tuesday morning to stabilize after Monday's medical intervention amid two episodes of "acute respiratory failure," Vatican sources told ABC News.

The pope, 88, was taken off non-invasive mechanical ventilation and resumed receiving supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube, Vatican sources said Tuesday. He was no longer wearing a mechanical ventilation mask, a device that pumped oxygen into his lungs, the sources said.

The Vatican's press office, the Holy See, had earlier on Tuesday said the pontiff had "slept all night" and that he "now he continues his rest."

The episodes on Monday were caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Vatican said.

According to doctors, acute respiratory failure indicates the pope was not responding to oxygen therapy. Endobronchial mucus means there is mucus and fluid in the deep parts of the lung or lungs, causing a bronchospasm, also known as a coughing attack, doctors said.

The pope's prognosis "remains reserved," the Vatican said in its Monday evening update.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff had a bronchospasm attack on Friday, church officials said.

