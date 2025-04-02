Preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Dublin, USGS says

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Dublin Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:58 p.m. just west of Dublin and had a depth of about 7 miles

There are no reports of any injuries or damages.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

