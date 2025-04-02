24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Dublin, USGS says

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12:28AM
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Dublin Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:58 p.m. just west of Dublin and had a depth of about 7 miles

There are no reports of any injuries or damages.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes
Zoom in on the map below and compare where you live to the significant faults and where strong earthquakes have struck in the Bay Area.

