2024 election: Both candidates call for unity after Trump assassination attempt, but will it last?

MILWAUKEE -- "Fight, fight, fight" was the rallying cry from opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

That came hours after President Joe Biden asked the nation to tone down the political rhetoric.

"It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that," Biden said.

But the image of Donald Trump with his fist in the air and yelling "fight" three times moments after he was shot is exactly the message the former president is hoping will give him the momentum from the convention all the way to the election.

"This is something that could really stick, because it can really be weaponized by the Republicans in support of their candidate," said Northwestern University School of Communications Professor Heather Hendershot.

Political and media experts say rather than policies, Trump relies on simple messaging of "making America great again," and the post-assassination attempt image fits right into it.

"Trump has been the master of imagery, and he knows how to take advantage of every opportunity to get his message across," said ABC7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington.

So, where does that leave the Democrats, who planned on using this week to heavily criticize Trump, but have pulled back after the shooting?

"If they feel like they have to deemphasize negativity around Trump, but they're having issues spinning their own candidate as positive, where do they go from there? So, it is really kind of a catch-22," Hendershot said.

So far, Biden and his supporters have called for unity and calm. On Truth Social Monday, Trump also called for unity, but went on to write about the legal issues against him using the language "witch hunt," "January 6th Hoax," and "the Manhattan D.A.'s Zombie Case."

"By next week, we will see negative ads on both sides, and the gloves will come off again," Washington said.

With so much attention on Trump this week, political experts say Democrats should spend the week laying low and figuring out a strategy, so next week they unify behind a clear plan moving forward.